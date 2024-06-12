UP Global Sourcing (LON:UPGS) Stock Price Up 5.3%

UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc (LON:UPGS – Get Free Report) rose 5.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 120 ($1.53) and last traded at GBX 120 ($1.53). Approximately 66,229 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 73,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 114 ($1.45).
UP Global Sourcing Price Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 120 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 119.80. The stock has a market cap of £107.17 million, a PE ratio of 857.14 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.87, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.44.
About UP Global Sourcing
UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies branded homeware products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers a range of durable household products, including vacuum cleaners, food prep, storage solutions, and airers, as well as fans, heaters, and electric fires under the Beldray Brand; kitchenware products under the Salter brand; audio products under the Intempo brand; non-electrical kitchen and laundry products under the Russell Hobbs brand; and travel luggage and accessories under constellation and ZFrame brand.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than UP Global Sourcing
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- What is a Liquidity Trap? Here’s What You Should Know
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Top 3 High-Yield Stocks with Strong Analyst Ratings
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- 3 Stocks to Watch: Chip Shortage Impact on Industries
Receive News & Ratings for UP Global Sourcing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UP Global Sourcing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.