US Solar Fund (LON:USF) Plans $0.01 Dividend

US Solar Fund (LON:USF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share on Friday, July 5th. This represents a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

US Solar Fund Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of USF stock traded up GBX 0.03 ($0.00) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 0.52 ($0.01). 3 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,185,719. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.48 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.51. US Solar Fund has a twelve month low of GBX 0.43 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 0.73 ($0.01). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.73 million and a PE ratio of -9.90.

Get US Solar Fund alerts:

About US Solar Fund

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

US Solar Fund Plc is a fund of New Energy Solar Manager Pty Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for US Solar Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Solar Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.