Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Jun 12th, 2024

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZYGet Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 216,600 shares, a growth of 191.9% from the May 15th total of 74,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 140,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Stock Down 0.7 %

USNZY stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $1.35. 2,125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,382. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.79. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.0498 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais’s payout ratio is presently 10.64%.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA manufactures and markets flat steel products in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Mining and Logistics, Steel Metallurgy, and Steel Transformation. It extracts and process iron ore, such as pellet and sinter feed and, granulated iron ore; provides storage, handling, and road cargo transportation services; and operates highway and railway cargo terminals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.