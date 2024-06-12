Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Short Interest Update

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 216,600 shares, a growth of 191.9% from the May 15th total of 74,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 140,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Stock Down 0.7 %

USNZY stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $1.35. 2,125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,382. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.79. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.0498 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais’s payout ratio is presently 10.64%.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Company Profile

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA manufactures and markets flat steel products in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Mining and Logistics, Steel Metallurgy, and Steel Transformation. It extracts and process iron ore, such as pellet and sinter feed and, granulated iron ore; provides storage, handling, and road cargo transportation services; and operates highway and railway cargo terminals.

