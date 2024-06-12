Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Shares Down 2.8%

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) was down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $148.18 and last traded at $149.25. Approximately 1,063,138 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 3,093,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $153.60.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VLO. Barclays decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $179.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Argus cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $130.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.53.

The firm has a market capitalization of $48.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $31.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.02 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 5.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 17.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 21.20%.

In other news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $113,846.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,209.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

