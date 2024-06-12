Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a decline of 70.5% from the May 15th total of 46,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Valley National Bancorp Stock Up 0.2 %
VLYPO opened at $24.38 on Wednesday. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $20.04 and a 12 month high of $25.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.55.
Valley National Bancorp Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a $0.5777 dividend. This is a boost from Valley National Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.
Valley National Bancorp Company Profile
Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Valley National Bancorp
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Autodesk’s Quarterly Results Could Drive It Back to Recent Highs
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- A Bubble is Brewing in Oracle Stock, and it’s Only Getting Bigger
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Danaos Benefits from Increasing Demand in Container Shipping
Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.