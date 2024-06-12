Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a decline of 70.5% from the May 15th total of 46,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Up 0.2 %

VLYPO opened at $24.38 on Wednesday. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $20.04 and a 12 month high of $25.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.55.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Valley National Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a $0.5777 dividend. This is a boost from Valley National Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.