Valley National Bancorp Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 (NASDAQ:VLYPP)

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.
Valley National Bancorp Price Performance
VLYPP stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.41. 19,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,965. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.09. Valley National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $16.76 and a 52-week high of $23.32.
Valley National Bancorp Company Profile
