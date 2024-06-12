ValueAct Holdings L.P. Takes Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

ValueAct Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 608,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $125,686,000. Paycom Software comprises about 2.5% of ValueAct Holdings L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. ValueAct Holdings L.P. owned about 1.01% of Paycom Software as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Paycom Software by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Paycom Software by 83.5% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software during the third quarter worth $52,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software during the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PAYC. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $193.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $196.00 to $193.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.31.

Paycom Software Stock Up 0.5 %

Paycom Software stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.16. 602,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 852,738. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.30 and a 52-week high of $374.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $177.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.23.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $2.29. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The business had revenue of $499.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.89 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.82, for a total transaction of $352,599.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,091,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,087,845.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 15,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,540,343 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

