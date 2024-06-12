Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Purchased by Vivaldi Capital Management LP

Vivaldi Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 48.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,101 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 3,976 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LP's holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 480.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of VEU traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.07. 237,948 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,367,982. The firm has a market cap of $39.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.04. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $49.47 and a 12-month high of $60.59.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

