Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Lavaca Capital LLC

Lavaca Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 84.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.1% of Lavaca Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,203,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,135,441,000 after purchasing an additional 383,340 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,606,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,484,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,615 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 850.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,877,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,877,908,000 after purchasing an additional 7,943,467 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,796,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,061,839,000 after purchasing an additional 63,167 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48,075.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,158,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,284,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147,910 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $5.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $499.22. 1,440,946 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,151,190. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $375.95 and a 12 month high of $500.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $476.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $459.31.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

