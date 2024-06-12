Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Concentric Wealth Management LLC

Concentric Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 788 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $53,000.

VOO traded up $4.11 on Wednesday, hitting $497.64. The company had a trading volume of 3,693,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,171,086. The firm has a market cap of $450.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $476.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $459.58. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $375.95 and a 1 year high of $500.15.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

