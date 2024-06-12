Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 130,913 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 141% from the previous session’s volume of 54,328 shares.The stock last traded at $100.71 and had previously closed at $98.79.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IVOO. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 12,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.