Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Waverly Advisors LLC

Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,215 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Waverly Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $24,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $256,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Curran Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, BCM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 107,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,718 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $3.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $267.67. 1,105,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,110,739. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $202.44 and a 52-week high of $268.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $256.64 and its 200-day moving average is $248.06.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

