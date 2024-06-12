Velas Price Tops $0.0119 (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. One Velas coin can now be purchased for $0.0119 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Velas has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. Velas has a market cap of $30.94 million and approximately $902,343.17 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.20 or 0.00048683 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00009415 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00015499 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00011425 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002482 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00005395 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,600,107,999 coins. The official message board for Velas is velas.com/en/blog. Velas’ official website is velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

