Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.540-0.620 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $460.0 million-$480.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $474.4 million.

Vera Bradley Stock Down 10.2 %

Shares of Vera Bradley stock opened at $6.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $214.09 million, a P/E ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 1.94. Vera Bradley has a fifty-two week low of $5.83 and a fifty-two week high of $8.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.30.

Get Vera Bradley alerts:

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The textile maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $133.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.06 million. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 6.69%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vera Bradley will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Vera Bradley from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, May 24th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Vera Bradley

About Vera Bradley

(Get Free Report)

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including ID holders, lanyards, wallets, wristlets, eyewear, scarves, hair accessories, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consist of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Bradley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Bradley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.