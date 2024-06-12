Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Short Interest Up 193.9% in May

Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,380,000 shares, an increase of 193.9% from the May 15th total of 809,700 shares. Currently, 11.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 634,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on VSTM. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Verastem from $32.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on Verastem from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 target price on shares of Verastem in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.69.
Shares of VSTM stock opened at $3.54 on Wednesday. Verastem has a 12 month low of $3.27 and a 12 month high of $14.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.01. The company has a market capitalization of $89.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.27.
Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by ($0.10). As a group, equities analysts expect that Verastem will post -4.14 EPS for the current year.
Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its product candidates are Avutometinib, an orally available small molecule RAF/MEK clamp that inhibits the ras sarcoma RAF/MEK, ERK mitogen activated pathway kinase pathway which is involved in cell proliferation, migration, transformation, and survival of tumor cells; and Defactinib, an oral small molecule inhibitor of FAK and proline-rich tyrosine kinase for various solid tumors.
