Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) Shares Up 8.4%

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 8.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.56 and last traded at $14.49. Approximately 546,673 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 565,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on VRNA. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Verona Pharma in a report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Verona Pharma from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Verona Pharma from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Get Verona Pharma alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on VRNA

Verona Pharma Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 18.40 and a quick ratio of 18.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.14 and a beta of 0.34.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.08). On average, analysts anticipate that Verona Pharma plc will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 36,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total transaction of $71,046.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,621,552 shares in the company, valued at $5,138,241.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verona Pharma

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNA. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the first quarter worth $373,000. Ikarian Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Verona Pharma by 2.1% during the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 375,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,039,000 after buying an additional 7,842 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Verona Pharma by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,031,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,657,000 after acquiring an additional 228,633 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Verona Pharma by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,139,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,331,000 after purchasing an additional 299,299 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verona Pharma by 4.3% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 987,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,893,000 after purchasing an additional 41,154 shares during the period. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Verona Pharma

(Get Free Report)

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Verona Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verona Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.