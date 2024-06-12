Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Hits New 52-Week High at $35.53

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $35.53 and last traded at $35.21, with a volume of 214583 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Vertex from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Vertex from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Vertex in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Vertex from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Vertex from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.67.

Vertex Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 860.25, a P/E/G ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.77.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $156.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.50 million. Vertex had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 1.29%. Research analysts forecast that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Lisa Butler sold 8,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $245,632.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,407.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Vertex news, CAO Lisa Butler sold 8,290 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $245,632.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 250 shares in the company, valued at $7,407.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider 2020 Irrevocable Trust For Ben sold 47,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $1,429,936.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,361 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,152.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,404,097 shares of company stock worth $76,566,231 in the last three months. 45.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertex

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Vertex during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex during the first quarter valued at $159,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Vertex in the 1st quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vertex in the 1st quarter worth about $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Company Profile

Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.

Featured Articles

