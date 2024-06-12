Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VERV. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Verve Therapeutics from $56.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

In related news, insider Andrew D. Ashe purchased 76,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.26 per share, for a total transaction of $475,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 342,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,144,106.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VERV. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,025,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,549 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,980,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,003 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 15.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,331,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,080,000 after purchasing an additional 859,382 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 8.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,577,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,218,000 after purchasing an additional 531,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,397,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,327,000 after purchasing an additional 250,361 shares during the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VERV opened at $5.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.77. The company has a market cap of $447.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.86. Verve Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $21.42.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 million. Verve Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.35% and a negative net margin of 1,226.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 305.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verve Therapeutics will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver; and VERVE-102, a product candidate that targets the PCSK9 gene for the treatment of HeFH.

