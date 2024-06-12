Vianet Group plc (LON:VNET) Increases Dividend to GBX 0.75 Per Share

Vianet Group plc (LON:VNET – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share on Friday, August 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This is a boost from Vianet Group’s previous dividend of $0.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Vianet Group Stock Up 1.9 %
LON:VNET traded up GBX 2.20 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 115.20 ($1.47). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,231. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.58. The firm has a market capitalization of £33.89 million, a PE ratio of 8,000.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 110.49 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 101.25. Vianet Group has a 1 year low of GBX 61 ($0.78) and a 1 year high of GBX 122 ($1.55).
About Vianet Group
