Vianet Group plc (LON:VNET – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share on Friday, August 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This is a boost from Vianet Group’s previous dividend of $0.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Vianet Group Stock Up 1.9 %

LON:VNET traded up GBX 2.20 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 115.20 ($1.47). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,231. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.58. The firm has a market capitalization of £33.89 million, a PE ratio of 8,000.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 110.49 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 101.25. Vianet Group has a 1 year low of GBX 61 ($0.78) and a 1 year high of GBX 122 ($1.55).

About Vianet Group

Vianet Group plc provides data services, actionable management information, and business insights in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and Canada. It operates through two segments: Smart Zones and Smart Machines. The company offers SmartContact, a contactless payment solution; SmartVend, a vending management system; iDraught, a draught beer quality and waste management system; SmartInsight, which provides actionable data and insights through interactive reporting; SmartAcademy which offers a range of e-learning videos and face to face training courses to support the business; and SmartMetrics, a telemetry solution that offers data capture and machine management services.

