Victory Oilfield Tech (OTCMKTS:VYEY) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Shares of Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VYEY – Get Free Report) fell 5.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.55 and last traded at $0.55. 4,130 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 129% from the average session volume of 1,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.

Victory Oilfield Tech Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.58.

Victory Oilfield Tech Company Profile

Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc operates as an oilfield energy technology products company in the United States. The company offers patented oil and gas drilling products. It also provides various hardbanding solutions to the oilfield operators for drill and weight pipes, tubing, and drill collars, as well as grinding services.

Featured Stories

