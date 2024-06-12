Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) Declares $0.14 Dividend

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1442 per share on Thursday, June 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th.

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Stock Performance

VSDA stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.54. 4,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,451. Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a 1-year low of $41.26 and a 1-year high of $50.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.12. The firm has a market cap of $313.08 million, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.86.

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Company Profile

The VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (VSDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Victory Dividend Accelerator index. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying US large- and mid-cap stocks with a high likelihood of future dividend growth. VSDA was launched on Apr 18, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

