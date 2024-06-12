VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF Declares Dividend of $0.27 (NASDAQ:UEVM)

VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UEVM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.2734 per share on Thursday, June 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th.

VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

UEVM traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.23. The company had a trading volume of 14 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,933. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.49. The stock has a market cap of $185.67 million, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.72. VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $39.45 and a 52 week high of $50.13.

VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF Company Profile

