VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF Declares Dividend of $0.27 (NASDAQ:UEVM)

VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UEVM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.2734 per share on Thursday, June 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th.
VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
UEVM traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.23. The company had a trading volume of 14 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,933. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.49. The stock has a market cap of $185.67 million, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.72. VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $39.45 and a 52 week high of $50.13.
VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Autodesk’s Quarterly Results Could Drive It Back to Recent Highs
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- A Bubble is Brewing in Oracle Stock, and it’s Only Getting Bigger
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Danaos Benefits from Increasing Demand in Container Shipping
Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.