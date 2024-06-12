VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF Declares Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:QQQN)

VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0706 per share on Thursday, June 13th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th.

VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF stock traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $29.16. 2,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,015. VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $22.50 and a 1-year high of $29.96. The firm has a market cap of $20.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.82.

About VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF

The VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (QQQN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Q-50 index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted, narrow index of 50 non-financial stocks that are next-eligible for inclusion in the NASDAQ-100 Index. QQQN was launched on Sep 10, 2020 and is managed by VictoryShares.

