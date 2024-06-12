VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB) Plans Dividend of $0.24

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.237 per share on Thursday, June 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th.
VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.76. 67,779 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,600. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.37 and a one year high of $49.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.60.
VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile
