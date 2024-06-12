VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) Plans Dividend of $0.09

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0928 per share on Thursday, June 13th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th.

VSMV traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.07. 6,414 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,536. The firm has a market cap of $137.46 million, a P/E ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.15 and its 200 day moving average is $43.47. VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF has a one year low of $38.44 and a one year high of $45.31.

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Company Profile

The VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (VSMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks, selected and weighted based on multiple factors. ETF optimization and constraints are used in order to minimize volatility.

