VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFSWW) Short Interest Update

VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFSWW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 90.0% from the May 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

VinFast Auto Price Performance

VinFast Auto stock opened at $0.45 on Wednesday. VinFast Auto has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VinFast Auto

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VinFast Auto stock. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFSWW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 33,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

About VinFast Auto

VinFast Auto Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of electric vehicles (EV), e-scooters, and e-buses in Vietnam, Canada, and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Automobiles, E-scooter, and Spare Parts & Aftermarket Services. The Automobiles segment offers design, development, manufacturing, and sale of cars and electric buses, and related battery lease and battery charging services for electric cars and buses.

Featured Stories

