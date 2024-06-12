Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Sold by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 80.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 529,526 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,209,855 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd owned 0.09% of Vipshop worth $9,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Vipshop by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Vipshop by 243.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Vipshop by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vipshop in the third quarter valued at $152,000. 48.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Vipshop Price Performance

Shares of Vipshop stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $16.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,083,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,894,788. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $13.90 and a 52 week high of $20.19. The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $22.90 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on Vipshop from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Benchmark lowered Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Vipshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vipshop currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.60.

Get Our Latest Report on VIPS

Vipshop Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.