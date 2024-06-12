Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Sold by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 80.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 529,526 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,209,855 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd owned 0.09% of Vipshop worth $9,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Vipshop by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Vipshop by 243.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Vipshop by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vipshop in the third quarter valued at $152,000. 48.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Vipshop stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $16.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,083,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,894,788. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $13.90 and a 52 week high of $20.19. The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.52.
Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.
