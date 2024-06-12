Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Director Saira Ramasastry Sells 4,000 Shares

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) Director Saira Ramasastry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $43,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,078.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Vir Biotechnology Trading Up 0.7 %
NASDAQ:VIR traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.70. The company had a trading volume of 561,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,122. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $27.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.92.
Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.51. The business had revenue of $56.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 677.69% and a negative return on equity of 32.58%. Vir Biotechnology’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.14.
Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It offers tobevibart + elebsiran for the treatment of chronic hepatitis delta; elebsiran + PEG-IFN-a, tobevibart ± elebsiran ± PEG-IFN-a, and elebsiran+ TLR8+PD-1 for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B; VIR-1388 and Cure mAb combination for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus; VIR-8190 for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus / human metapneumovirus; VIR-2981 for the treatment of influenza; VIR-1949 for the treatment of pre-cancerous HPV lesions; and VIR07229 and Sotrovimab for the treatment of COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand.
