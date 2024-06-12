Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Director Saira Ramasastry Sells 4,000 Shares

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) Director Saira Ramasastry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $43,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,078.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Vir Biotechnology Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:VIR traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.70. The company had a trading volume of 561,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,122. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $27.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.92.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.51. The business had revenue of $56.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 677.69% and a negative return on equity of 32.58%. Vir Biotechnology’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,297,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,473 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,214,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 68.5% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 525,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after buying an additional 213,477 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1,975.0% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 207,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 197,500 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 268.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 212,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 155,196 shares in the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.14.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It offers tobevibart + elebsiran for the treatment of chronic hepatitis delta; elebsiran + PEG-IFN-a, tobevibart ± elebsiran ± PEG-IFN-a, and elebsiran+ TLR8+PD-1 for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B; VIR-1388 and Cure mAb combination for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus; VIR-8190 for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus / human metapneumovirus; VIR-2981 for the treatment of influenza; VIR-1949 for the treatment of pre-cancerous HPV lesions; and VIR07229 and Sotrovimab for the treatment of COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand.

