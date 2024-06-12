Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) Shares Sold by Braidwell LP

Braidwell LP decreased its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Free Report) by 81.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,412,080 shares during the period. Braidwell LP owned approximately 0.61% of Viridian Therapeutics worth $7,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 122.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 4,610 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Viridian Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Viridian Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $264,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Finally, StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Viridian Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $605,000.

Viridian Therapeutics Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of VRDN stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.23. 250,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 925,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 23.99 and a current ratio of 23.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.45. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.93 and a twelve month high of $28.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Viridian Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VRDN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.09 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75,737.85% and a negative return on equity of 92.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.61) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VRDN. B. Riley cut shares of Viridian Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Viridian Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.17.

About Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

