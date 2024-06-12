Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) dropped 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.97 and last traded at $13.10. Approximately 416,067 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 926,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRDN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price target on Viridian Therapeutics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Viridian Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Viridian Therapeutics from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.17.

Viridian Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $807.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 23.99 and a quick ratio of 23.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.45.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.28. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 92.04% and a negative net margin of 75,737.85%. The company had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.61) earnings per share. Viridian Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viridian Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRDN. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the period.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

