Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.027 per share on Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 11.8% per year over the last three years.

Get Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund alerts:

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Price Performance

Shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.97. 13,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,884. Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $9.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.80.

About Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed incomes markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.