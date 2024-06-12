Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:NCZ traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $2.94. The stock had a trading volume of 434,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,859. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $3.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.88.

About Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

