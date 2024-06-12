Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) Plans $0.18 Monthly Dividend

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the consumer goods maker on Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Price Performance

NYSE:ACV traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,069. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a fifty-two week low of $16.82 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.30 and its 200-day moving average is $21.99.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Company Profile

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.

