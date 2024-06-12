Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.18

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the consumer goods maker on Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Stock Up 1.9 %

ACV stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.46. 11,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,961. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.99. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a 12 month low of $16.82 and a 12 month high of $24.50.

About Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.

