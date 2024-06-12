Visa (NYSE:V) Shares Down 1.7%

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $273.38 and last traded at $274.02. Approximately 1,511,816 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 6,208,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $278.67.

V has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Visa in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $322.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $309.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.76.

The stock has a market cap of $494.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $274.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $272.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at $713,950.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,402 shares of company stock worth $9,559,382 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alaethes Wealth LLC raised its position in Visa by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 8,843 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Visa by 0.7% during the first quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,051 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 2.5% during the first quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 0.3% in the first quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,793 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,012,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

