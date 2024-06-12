Vitality Products (CVE:VPI) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.06

Vitality Products Inc. (CVE:VPI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 8000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Vitality Products Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.04. The company has a market cap of C$2.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.57.

Vitality Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vitality Products Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes natural health products in Canada and the United States. It offers vitamins, minerals, and nutritional supplements. The company provides its products through retailers, distributors, and in-store, as well as online. Vitality Products Inc was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vitality Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitality Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.