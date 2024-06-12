Vivaldi Capital Management LP Acquires 429 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Vivaldi Capital Management LP raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USB. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE USB traded up $1.35 on Wednesday, reaching $39.80. 1,426,992 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,356,271. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $30.47 and a 12 month high of $45.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.68. The company has a market cap of $62.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on USB shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. HSBC raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Compass Point raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.02.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

