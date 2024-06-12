Vivaldi Capital Management LP Acquires 61 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Vivaldi Capital Management LP grew its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LP’s holdings in Cummins were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Washington Trust Bank acquired a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in Cummins by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $729,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,398,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,933,000 after buying an additional 64,365 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cummins alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $319.00 target price on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Cummins from $298.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Cummins from $270.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group raised shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $254.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.36.

Cummins Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CMI traded up $3.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $275.05. 107,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,169,052. The firm has a market cap of $37.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.80 and a fifty-two week high of $304.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.87.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.36 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 5.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.19%.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In related news, VP Marvin Boakye bought 1,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $286.04 per share, for a total transaction of $499,139.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,139.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Cummins news, VP Marvin Boakye acquired 1,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $286.04 per share, with a total value of $499,139.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,139.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout acquired 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $285.11 per share, for a total transaction of $80,401.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,808.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.