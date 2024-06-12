Vivaldi Capital Management LP Buys 1,265 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Vivaldi Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,631,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $176,633,000 after purchasing an additional 126,680 shares during the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $227,000. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 151,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,416,000 after acquiring an additional 6,267 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 571,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,857,000 after acquiring an additional 74,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Investment Management raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 41,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,545,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $3.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.78. 657,266 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,891,482. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.12. The stock has a market cap of $78.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $111.57.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

