Vivaldi Capital Management LP Has $592,000 Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Vivaldi Capital Management LP raised its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,156 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,101,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 57,023 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares during the last quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 471,863 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,714,000 after purchasing an additional 50,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

Shares of DHI traded up $7.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.26. 994,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,465,155. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $147.59 and a 200-day moving average of $147.83. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $100.08 and a one year high of $165.75. The firm has a market cap of $48.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.35 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.44. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 13.39%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DHI shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $182.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, April 18th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other D.R. Horton news, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total value of $3,908,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 773,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,862,005.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total transaction of $3,908,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 773,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,862,005.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total value of $53,890.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,799. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,812 shares of company stock worth $4,330,617. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

