Vivaldi Capital Management LP Makes New $217,000 Investment in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Vivaldi Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 241.0% during the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 4,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,879,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,806,000 after buying an additional 7,053 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 200.7% during the 3rd quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 7,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 4,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 10,539 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total value of $1,844,008.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,461 shares in the company, valued at $3,580,061.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Texas Instruments news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total transaction of $18,582,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at $72,160,096.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 10,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total transaction of $1,844,008.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,580,061.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 328,969 shares of company stock worth $58,427,984. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $137.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.48.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $3.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $200.91. 716,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,598,003. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.48 and a 12 month high of $206.00. The firm has a market cap of $182.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $183.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 35.16%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 81.12%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

