Vivaldi Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Vivaldi Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank OZK grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,723,000. Watershed Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 39,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,322,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $182.40. 84,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 823,211. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $147.23 and a twelve month high of $187.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.95.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

