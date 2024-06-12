Vivaldi Capital Management LP Trims Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Vivaldi Capital Management LP decreased its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LP’s holdings in CME Group were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 966.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of CME traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $197.29. The stock had a trading volume of 361,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,795,090. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.04 and a 1-year high of $223.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.38. The company has a market cap of $71.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.06. CME Group had a net margin of 56.84% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 52.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total value of $8,436,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,455 shares in the company, valued at $14,226,934.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 650 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.44, for a total transaction of $130,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,008 shares in the company, valued at $2,821,771.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total transaction of $8,436,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,226,934.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,290 shares of company stock valued at $10,807,380 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective (up from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.80.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

