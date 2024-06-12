Volt Carbon Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORVF) Short Interest Update

Volt Carbon Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100,100 shares, an increase of 19,920.0% from the May 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.
Volt Carbon Technologies Price Performance
Shares of TORVF traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 9,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,350. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average of $0.05. Volt Carbon Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.08.
Volt Carbon Technologies Company Profile
