Volt Carbon Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORVF) Short Interest Update

Volt Carbon Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100,100 shares, an increase of 19,920.0% from the May 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Volt Carbon Technologies Price Performance

Shares of TORVF traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 9,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,350. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average of $0.05. Volt Carbon Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.08.

Get Volt Carbon Technologies alerts:

Volt Carbon Technologies Company Profile

Featured Stories

Volt Carbon Technologies Inc operates as a junior resource company in Canada. It operates through two segments, Mineral Exploration and Development, and Research and Development. The company holds mineral rights in various molybdenum properties in British Columbia and a graphite property in Quebec. It also focuses on the scientific study and technology applications for air classifier and battery development.

