Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by New England Asset Management Inc.

New England Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,375 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $64.33 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.69.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total value of $82,637,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 640,532,611 shares in the company, valued at $42,345,610,913.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total value of $82,637,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 640,532,611 shares in the company, valued at $42,345,610,913.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $177,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 521,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,816,896.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,906,725 shares of company stock worth $642,307,702. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

WMT traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $66.31. 11,694,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,369,117. The firm has a market cap of $533.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.85 and a twelve month high of $67.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

