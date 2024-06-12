Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Stock Price Down 0.1%

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $100.64 and last traded at $101.42. Approximately 1,560,344 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 11,584,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.54.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.29.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.76 billion, a PE ratio of 110.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $466,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $466,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OMC Financial Services LTD purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at $1,138,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 32.1% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,303 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 5,158 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Cacti Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 532,643 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $65,174,000 after purchasing an additional 23,951 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

