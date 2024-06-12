Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Holdings Reduced by Washington Trust Bank

Washington Trust Bank decreased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,011 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 118.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.10. 2,488,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,645,143. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.43. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.34 and a fifty-two week high of $14.76.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 7.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on WBD shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.16.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

