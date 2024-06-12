Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Shares Bought by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report) by 87.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,713,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,263,690 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.53% of Warner Music Group worth $97,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMG. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Warner Music Group during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Warner Music Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WMG. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Warner Music Group from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Warner Music Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Warner Music Group in a research note on Monday, May 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.88.

Warner Music Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ WMG traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,651,742. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.92. The firm has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.38. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 52 week low of $24.74 and a 52 week high of $38.05.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 120.42% and a net margin of 8.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warner Music Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.00%.

Warner Music Group Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

