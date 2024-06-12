Washington Trust Bank Buys Shares of 299 BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Washington Trust Bank bought a new stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 299 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 334 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 450 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in BlackRock by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 404 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total transaction of $25,008,229.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,327,694.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total value of $7,155,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,151,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total transaction of $25,008,229.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 383,168 shares in the company, valued at $309,327,694.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on BLK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $930.00 price objective (up previously from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $845.42.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of BLK stock opened at $768.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $777.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $790.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.32. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $596.18 and a one year high of $845.00. The firm has a market cap of $114.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.34.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.42 by $0.39. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.26% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.25 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $5.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.84%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

