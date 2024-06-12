Washington Trust Bank Cuts Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Washington Trust Bank trimmed its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,944 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 956 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of T. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 75,158,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,128,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,237 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,118,288,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 130.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,515,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $863,884,000 after buying an additional 32,558,342 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 185.6% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 52,613,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,301,000 after buying an additional 34,189,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,589,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $848,888,000 after purchasing an additional 798,024 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AT&T Stock Performance
NYSE T traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,085,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,577,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $18.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.18 and a 200 day moving average of $17.03. The stock has a market cap of $127.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.60.
AT&T Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 59.68%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.32.
View Our Latest Analysis on AT&T
AT&T Profile
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than AT&T
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Autodesk’s Quarterly Results Could Drive It Back to Recent Highs
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- A Bubble is Brewing in Oracle Stock, and it’s Only Getting Bigger
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Danaos Benefits from Increasing Demand in Container Shipping
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.