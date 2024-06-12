Washington Trust Bank Cuts Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Washington Trust Bank trimmed its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,944 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 956 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of T. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 75,158,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,128,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,237 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,118,288,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 130.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,515,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $863,884,000 after buying an additional 32,558,342 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 185.6% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 52,613,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,301,000 after buying an additional 34,189,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,589,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $848,888,000 after purchasing an additional 798,024 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE T traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,085,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,577,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $18.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.18 and a 200 day moving average of $17.03. The stock has a market cap of $127.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.60.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $30.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 59.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.32.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

